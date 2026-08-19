An SBS Transit bus driver and two motorists were taken to hospital after an accident on the BKE on the morning of Aug 19.

SBS Transit bus driver, 2 motorists taken to hospital after accident across both sides of BKE

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Aug 19, 2026

An SBS Transit bus driver and two motorists were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on the BKE on the morning of Aug 19.

The incident, which occurred on the expressway before the Mandai Road exit, involved two cars, a motorcycle, a lorry and a bus, said the police, who were alerted to the accident at about 9am.

A 58-year-old male car driver, a 54-year-old male motorcyclist and a 57-year-old male bus driver were taken conscious to Woodlands Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The bus driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

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In a reply to queries from The Straits Times, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the accident involved an off-service bus operating service 170.

“We deeply apologise to all affected motorists for the accident and the inconvenience caused. We are assisting the police with their investigations,” she said.

In one video of the accident’s aftermath posted on social media, an SBS Transit bus can be seen lodged into the barriers on the left of the expressway.

The video then pans to the right, where a motorcycle lies on its side on the second lane from the right.

The bushes and the barrier in the central divider of the expressway are damaged.

A separate video on Telegram captures developments on the opposite side of the expressway.

An ambulance is stationed in the second lane from the left in front of three vehicles.

A silver car straddling the second and third lanes is facing oncoming traffic.

Next to it, a badly damaged car is seen with its rear smashed. This car is sandwiched between the silver car and a black van.

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