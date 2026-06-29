‘Save him please’: Youth appears disoriented in viral videos, netizens suspect Kpods

The boy clicking a cable into his device and steadying himself by holding on to the wall.

A series of four videos showing a youth appearing disoriented — possibly from Kpods — has gone viral, with some netizens wishing he would get help while others urged people not to jump to conclusions.

The clips, ranging from 12 seconds to 28 seconds in duration, show the boy attempting to attach a cable to a penknife-shaped device that some commenters claimed resembled a vape.

He is later seen steadying himself by holding on to a wall, fumbling as he zips up his bag before slowly reaching into a lower patch pocket of his cargo trousers, and finally walking unsteadily across an open-air car park (Part 4).

The videos, which appear to have been recorded from a ground floor HDB unit, were shared by TikTok user @fadztokita on June 28. They have so far garnered between 30,400 and 283,000 views, with a combined total of more than 7,400 reactions and 180 comments.

A compilation of the videos was also shared on Facebook page Singapore Incidents the same day with the caption: “You OK boy?” The post has since attracted more than 123,000 views, 520 reactions and 180 comments.

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‘He needs help’: Netizen

Many commenters speculated that the youth was under the influence of Kpods, which are vapes containing etomidate, a drug conventionally used for anaesthetic purposes.

“Must be on etomidate, he’s holding on to a Kpod,” said a Facebook user.

Others expressed concern for the youth’s well-being.

“Save him please,” one netizen wrote. “He needs help,” another said.

Several felt that the best way to help the boy was to report him to the authorities.

“Report to the police in order to save him,” one commenter said.

“Instead of recording a video, it would have been better to inform the police immediately,” another said. “It might save his life,” another added.

Some also questioned why the person recording the video did not offer assistance.

“Why just video but never approach him?” one user asked, while another said: “Why never call authority?

Very obvious something not right.”

‘Maybe he is really unwell’

Not everyone was convinced the youth was under the influence of drugs.

Some pointed out that he could simply have been sick and cautioned against making assumptions.

“Maybe he is really unwell. Calling an ambulance to save a life is better than taking a video and going viral. It could happen to your child or relative one day,” suggested one Facebook user.

Another wrote: “It seems like he’s hungry, no energy to walk. Why not to offer some snacks or guide him to a coffee shop.”

“Not gonna judge, how if he has illness? Human being is really scary nowadays, judging without knowing nothing,” another added. “Advance in technology but no humanity.”

Kpods are e-vaporisers containing etomidate, an anaesthetic that has been classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Possession or consumption can result in a fine of up to $20,000, up to 10 years’ imprisonment, or both.

If you suspect an offence involving Kpods, you can report it via the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) online reporting form or call the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037.

Stomp has reached out to the original poster for more information as well as to the police for comment.

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