Sadia Supermarket has removed all affected beverages from their store in Tuas South Recreation Centre.

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Nov 21, 2026

Sadia Supermarket in Tuas has been instructed to stop selling Red Bull drinks that do not bear the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) Deposit Mark.

In a Facebook post on Nov 21, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it is aware that Red Bull beverages imported and sold by Sadia Supermarket do not carry the required return label.

Smaller retailers and non-profit organisations that needed more time to clear their non-BCRS-labelled stocks were allowed to make an application to NEA for an extension until Oct 31.

NEA said Sadia Supermarket did not apply for the grace period.

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PHOTO: JOE BETTER PLACE/FACEBOOK

“We have directed the retailer to cease the sale of non-BCRS-labelled beverages with immediate effect and sternly reminded them of the offences in doing so,” said NEA.

It added that Sadia Supermarket has complied with the instructions and removed all affected beverages from their store.

NEA said the matter is specific to the Red Bull beverages imported and sold by Sadia Supermarket.

Other registered BCRS products are not affected.

According to a check by The Straits Times, the store is located at Tuas South Recreation Centre. The centre is a dedicated space for migrant workers and offers essential services including food and drink options and free communal facilities like cricket fields.

Under the BCRS, all plastic bottles and cans from 150ml to 3 litres in volume must be labelled with the 10-cent deposit mark from Oct 1, or they cannot be sold.

More than 2,000 requests were made for an extension to clear stocks of drinks that did not comply with the scheme, said NEA on Sept 29.

Applicants that were not granted the grace period were required to clear all non-BCRS-labelled stock by Sept 30.

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