The objects are part of a rodent monitoring programme launched in Simei and Pasir Ris.

Rocks with ‘eyes’ have been popping up all over Pasir Ris and Simei — you’ll never guess what they’re for

Light brown plastic boulders with two dots that look like eyes have sparked curiosity among Simei residents, with some initially mistaking them for rat traps.

A photo of the device was posted on the Facebook group My Home in Simei on June 13, showing a plastic boulder set at the foot of a tree trunk.

Upon closer inspection, the rock appeared to have two black dots on its surface, resembling a pair of eyes.

The Facebook user said they had spotted several boulders around the estate, asking if it was a “new rat trap design”.

‘Rocks’ part of rodent monitoring programme

In response to Stomp’s queries, an East Coast Town Council (ECTC) spokesperson said that the objects are Internet of Things (IoT) sensors deployed as part of a rodent monitoring programme along Simei Street 4 and 5.

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The pilot was also launched in the Pasir Ris-Changi estate.

“The sensors monitor rodent activity in real time, supporting a more data-driven and proactive approach to estate pest management,” the spokesperson said, adding that the programme was launched in May and is expected to run for about six months.

The representative explained that monitoring sensors were mounted on the two openings on top of each boulder to keep the sensor above the base to prevent water damage.

The devices were also designed to blend into the surrounding environment, resulting in their colour and shape which resembled rocks.

According to an advisory by the National Environment Agency (NEA), residents can dispose of rubbish in sealed bins and seal gaps or holes that rats might squeeze through to prevent rat infestations in the neighbourhood.

Residents can also report rat sightings to NEA through the OneService app.

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