A total of 441 suicide deaths were reported in Singapore in 2024.

Rising number of suicides among adults in their 30s; median age highest since 2017

Syarafana Shafeeq

The Straits Times

July 28, 2026

Suicide deaths among adults in their 30s rose by 50 per cent from 66 cases in 2023 to 99 in 2024.

The median age of those who died by suicide in 2025 was 48.5 years old – the highest since 2017 – the latest figures released on July 27 show.

For females who died by suicide, the median age rose from 39.9 in 2024 to 48.9 in 2025 based on provisional data.

A total of 441 suicide deaths were reported in Singapore in 2024, according to the finalised figures provided in the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) Report on Registration of Births and Deaths 2025. This is a 40.4 per cent increase from the provisional figure of 314 earlier reported in the previous year’s report.

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This is also 1.6 per cent higher than the 434 such deaths in 2023.

For 2025, ICA’s report has provisionally recorded 256 suicide deaths. This data is preliminary, which means it has not yet been finalised.

The actual figure for 2025 may differ substantially, based on the observation of 2024’s data, said the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) in a separate statement on July 28.

A similar revision occurred the year before. ICA’s 2024 report had preliminarily recorded 322 suicide deaths in Singapore in 2023, and the figure was later revised up to 434 in the 2025 report – an increase of 34.8 per cent after taking into account unknown causes of deaths where the verdict of a coroner’s inquiry has not concluded.

ICA previously told The Straits Times in 2025 that the spike in the final number of suicides in Singapore in 2023 falls within the expected fluctuation in data.

While the number of suicide deaths generally declined across all other age groups, the number among adults aged 30 to 39 bucked the trend. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among this age group, and the leading cause of death among youth aged 10 to 29.

Men continued to account for a larger proportion of such deaths. Of the 441 people who died by suicide in 2024, 65.8 per cent – or 290 – were male, consistent with previous years.

Among adults aged 60 and above, there were three times as many male suicide deaths as female.

SOS said age and gender differences impact both suicide deaths and suicide attempts. Based on calls to its 24-hour crisis helplines, adults aged 30 to 39 often face complex pressures related to family responsibilities, work and social isolation.

Youth aged 10 to 29 struggle with issues related to family, education and interpersonal relationships, SOS said.

SOS said existing research suggests that males are more socially isolated, more reserved in seeking help when experiencing emotional distress, and more likely to use highly lethal means in suicide attempts.

In contrast, females accounted for about one-third of suicide deaths, but made up 62.5 per cent of suicide-related calls and texts received by SOS in 2024, it added.

This reflects women’s greater willingness to seek help, often in response to the pressures linked to societal roles like caregiving and gender-based violence, SOS said.

Overall, unnatural causes like suicides, accidents and other external causes made up 2 per cent of the total death cases in Singapore in 2025. There were 26,499 registered deaths in 2025.

The suicide death rate in Singapore is currently 8.23 per 100,000 Singaporean residents.

SOS said it de-escalates and prevents one person from the imminent risk of suicide every 13 hours through its crisis intervention services.

Over the past year, it responded to more than 55,000 calls and chats via its 24-hour Hotline and CareText services, and provided in-person counselling services and support groups for more than 1,200 individuals in emotional crisis.

Jared Ng, medical director of Connections MindHealth, said: “These should not just be numbers. Behind each one is a parent who still lies awake wondering what they missed, a friend who wishes they had called back. That grief can last a lifetime.

“Someone noticing a friend has gone quiet, and asking again, even when the answer was ‘I’m fine’. That is where prevention actually happens, in the ordinary moments between people who care enough to ask twice.”

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

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