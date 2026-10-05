Footage showed the rider riding close to another motorcyclist before they collided.

Rider taken to hospital after colliding with another motorcyclist on SLE, seen riding closely in footage

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after two motorcycles appeared to make contact while travelling along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Oct 3.

A video of the accident was posted on Facebook by SGRV Admin.

The footage shows several motorcycles travelling along the expressway, with two riders moving almost side by side.

As one motorcycle passes the other, the two bikes seem to make slight contact, causing one of the riders to lose his balance and fall onto the road.

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The exhaust pipe on the rear end of one motorcycle appears to come into contact with the other motorcycle as the two riders pass each other.

The rider on the right then falls onto the road as other vehicles continue ahead.

The video sparked discussion among netizens, with several questioning why the riders were travelling so close to each other.

“Why ride so near to each other?” asked one commenter.

Another wondered whether the other motorcyclist had stopped to help, while one wrote: “I feel sorry for the guy. Get well soon.”

One rider also shared his own approach to lane-splitting, saying he moves aside when he notices another motorcyclist trying to pass at a faster speed.

Police told Stomp they were alerted to an accident involving two motorcycles at about 7.10am.

“A 35-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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