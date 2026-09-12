The rider of the Malaysia-registered motorcycle flashed the middle finger, and got smacked on the helmet afterwards.

Rider of M’sia-registered motorcycle flashes finger after reckless lane-cutting, gets slapped on helmet

A rider of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle flashed the middle finger at another motorcyclist after recklessly cutting across lanes while travelling on an expressway in Singapore — and later got slapped on his helmet by the other motorcyclist.

Footage of the road altercation between the two motorcyclists was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group by user Hoo Lee Kau on Sept 10. It is unclear when the incident occurred.

At the start of the video, the rider of the Malaysia-registered motorcycle is seen attempting to cut across two lanes of the expressway, but stops before entering the second lane as the camera-bike passes.

The rider then overtakes the cam-bike, splitting lanes in the process.

The motorcyclist riding the cam-bike then calls out to the other rider in Malay, suggesting there was no point in speeding due to heavy traffic ahead. This prompts the latter to turn around and flash the middle finger.

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The rider of the Malaysia-registered motorcycle then accelerates as the cam-bike follows, almost getting hit by another motorcycle as he attempts to change lanes again.

Later, as the rider of the Malaysia-registered motorcycle gets held up by traffic, the cam-biker closes the gap and smacks the former on the helmet as he passes by.

Likely in an act of retaliation, the rider of the Malaysia-registered motorcycle bumps into the cam-bike from behind, with his leg outstretched.

The cam-biker then rides across the chevron road marking and signals to the other rider to pull over to the road shoulder, which he appears to do before the video cuts to another scene where a third motorcyclist appears to be involved.

The cam-biker then attempts to kick the Malaysian-registered motorcycle before it moves off, narrowly missing a car.

“The slap on the head so satisfying”: Netizen

The post has racked up more than 50,000 views, 550 reactions, and 325 comments.

Netizens were unimpressed with the Malaysian rider and praised the camera-biker for striking his helmet.

“Nice hit on the head!” said a Facebook user. “The slap on the head (is) so satisfying,” another said.

However, several netizens advised the cam-biker to be cautious.

“Nice slap on the head, but bro… It’s dangerous. Be careful if you’re driving into Malaysia. He might already have your bike’s number plate, and you could potentially be putting yourself at risk if you ride into Malaysia alone. Better to be extra cautious,” said the Facebook user.

There were also calls for the authorities to take action on the foreign-registered motorcyclist.

“TP should come hard on these foreign riders, they drive like maniacs,” said one. “Cancel his work permit,” another suggested. A third netizen even asked for all foreign-registered motorcycles to be banned from entering Singapore.

“Please ban from entering Singapore and all the nonsense will stop,” said the netizen.

One netizen, likely a Malaysian, said that riders such as the one in the video give motorcyclists from across the Causeway a bad name.

“Adui idiots because of (them) all others receive the same name …. Go other people country respect their rules and their people, la, idiot,” said the Facebook user from Johor.

Not everyone thought that only riders of foreign-registered motorbikes posed a hazard on the roads, though.

“Only Malaysian riders? More than half (of Singaporeans) are also like that, car drivers face them every day on expressways during peak hours.

Stomp has reached out to Hoo Lee Kau for more details and to the police for comment.

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