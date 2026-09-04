PHOTOS: PEXELS (FOR ILLUSTRATION ONLY), THE VIBES

Retired army officer with Datuk title, 68, charged with molesting 20-year-old golf caddie while she was working

A 68-year-old retired army officer with a Datuk title has been charged with molesting a 20-year-old female golf caddie in Melaka.

Yahya Hashim pleaded not guilty in court on Sept 4, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Alleged incident at golf course

According to the charge, the alleged offence took place between 8.30am and 12.30pm on Aug 25 at a golf course in Bukit Katil.

Malay Mail identified the location as Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club along Jalan Gapam.

The Vibes reported that the woman was working as a caddie and had been assigned to provide services to Yahya and another unidentified person at the time.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

During the round, she was allegedly harassed repeatedly through both words and actions, according to China Press.

Yahya is accused of using criminal force against the woman with the intention of outraging her modesty.

He was charged under Section 354 of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years’ jail, a fine or caning, or any two of the punishments, according to Sin Chew.

Told not to harass alleged victim

The prosecution asked for bail of RM5,000 (about S$1,500), with an additional condition that Yahya not harass the woman as the alleged offence took place at her workplace.

His lawyer asked for a lower amount, saying Yahya is retired, has no fixed income and lives with his wife.

The court was also told that he has a prostate-related condition and requires treatment.

Yahya was eventually allowed bail of RM2,500 with one surety. He was also ordered not to harass the alleged victim until the case is concluded.

The case will return to court on Sept 28.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics sexual assault

molest

golf

Malaysia

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.