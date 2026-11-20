Netizens came to the man’s defence in the comments section.

‘Restore my faith in humanity’: Netizens defend man caught taking fritter from Marine Parade hawker stall

An elderly man who was apparently caught on camera taking a dough fritter from a Marine Parade hawker stall without paying has drawn mixed reactions online, with several netizens coming to his defence.

CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred at a porridge stall in Marine Parade Central, was shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Nov 19.

The clip shows a man wearing a navy long-sleeved shirt hovering outside the stall, appearing to survey its menu.

As an elderly woman in front of him makes a purchase, the man reaches forward and takes a you tiao from the display before walking away.

PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

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From another angle, the man is seen pulling out an object resembling a wallet from his pocket before taking the fritter.

In its Instagram post, sgfollowsall alleged that the man had taken the food with his bare hands without paying for it.

The footage was originally posted on Facebook, but was subsequently taken down.

When Stomp reached out to the Facebook user who shared the original footage, he declined to comment.

Neighbouring stall owners unaware of incident

When Stomp visited the hawker centre on the morning of Nov 20, t he stall was shuttered, with a sign informing customers that it was closed on Fridays.

Owners of neighbouring stalls said they did not know when the incident had occurred.

“I don’t know what happened as I was minding my stall, I only heard later that the footage was posted online,” a stall owner said.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, several netizens disapproved of the man’s actions, while others called for greater understanding.

“It’s okay 1 time, let it slide lor,” one netizen commented, while another commended the man’s “sleight of hand”.

One commenter even offered to pay for the food the man took.

“We don’t condone this, but we’ll pay for the uncle’s meal if he comes by again,” the commenter wrote.

“The comments defending uncle restore my faith in online humanity,” another chimed in.

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