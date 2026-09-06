A Yishun getai faced noise complaint for first time in 23 years just 80 minutes after it started.

Resident reports Yishun getai for being ‘too noisy’, organiser says it’s the first complaint in 23 years

A Yishun getai was reportedly interrupted by a noise complaint just 80 minutes after it began on September 4, with police arriving at the venue to speak to the organisers.

The chairman of the organising committee said it was the first time in 23 years that the annual getai had faced such a complaint.

The getai was held at MPC@Khatib on Friday night by the group “Nee Soon South Neighbourhood 8 Zhong Yuan Association”.

Hosts included veteran getai performer Xian Hong and “Prince of Transformations” Hao Hao, while performers included Chen Kai Xuan, Zi Yao, Wei Bin, Huang Kai Lin, Zhuang Qing Yu, Sun Qiang, Huang Yi Wen and Fu Kai Qi.

About 80 tables were also laid out for a dinner accompanying the event.

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Guests began arriving at around 7pm, with the getai starting at 7pm. However, at around 8.20pm, police reportedly arrived after someone complained about the noise.

Association chairman Koh Fook Keong (transliterated) said he believed the complaint came from a resident who found the getai too noisy.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he said the association holds the getai only once a year and has been organising it for 23 years.

This was the first time they had encountered a complaint from a resident, he said, adding that he hoped residents and organisers could be more understanding of one another.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Police officers were observed speaking with the organisers before the getai continued as planned.

Member of parliament for Nee Soon GRC Lee Hui Ying was also at the event, where she interacted with residents and guests.

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