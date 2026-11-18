The prosecution said the 39-year-old man is a sexual predator and his current offences involved the degradation of a minor, who was then aged between 14 and 17.

Repeat offender gets preventive detention for sex with underage girl, prostituting her for threesomes

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Nov 18, 2026

A recalcitrant sex offender was given 12 years’ preventive detention on Nov 18 over more sex offences involving prostituting an underage girl for threesomes with several men.

Calling him a menace to vulnerable girls, the prosecution said the 39-year-old man is a sexual predator, and his current offences involved the degradation of a minor, who was then aged between 14 and 17.

Under preventive detention, repeat offenders are incarcerated for up to 20 years to protect the public and are not automatically entitled to the usual one-third remission of their sentences.

Deputy public prosecutors Chong Kee En and Yeo Kee Hwan stated in court documents that the man had turned the girl into a toy for his fantasies of threesome sex.

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They said: “The victim was penetrated every which way by the accused and his friends, often both at the same time.

“Eventually, he trafficked her into prostitution so that he could further his fantasy of penetrating her alongside strangers.”

They said the girl was recruited to service six men over at least 11 to 13 episodes of threesome sex, many of which featured unprotected acts that exposed her to risks of pregnancy and diseases.

The divorcee, who has a son, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

He had pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexually penetrating a minor, two human trafficking-related charges and one count of assault.

The DPPs said the girl had not become pregnant and did not contract any sexually transmitted diseases.

The man had earlier targeted other young victims in unrelated cases.

Court documents stated the man was 19 when he raped his then 11-year-old sister, who has a borderline intelligence quotient (IQ) of 73.

IQ scores of between 90 and 109 indicate average intelligence. The man was sentenced to two years’ jail.

When he was 30, he preyed on another intellectually disabled girl, who was 14 then. In 2020, he was sentenced to a year and 10 months’ jail.

In the current case, the man, who was married at the time, got to know the victim via an online platform in early January 2022, and she told him she was 14.

The pair texted each other, and they became a couple.

Later that month, the girl met him in her school uniform. They went to a staircase landing of a block of flats and had unprotected sex.

After this, the girl felt their relationship had become “official”.

He told her he wanted his 31-year-old friend to join them for a threesome.

Guilt-tripped into threesomes

Initially, she declined, but the man pestered her until she relented and they went to the friend’s home.

She got scared and backed out.

The man guilt-tripped her by saying she was wasting his time and threatened to break up with her.

The girl finally gave in as she wanted to save their relationship, and the two men had sex with her in February 2022.

The offender and the girl also had threesomes with other men.

Around December 2023, the man advertised on an online platform for strangers to have threesomes with the victim.

That month, a 36-year-old man transferred $100 to him and had sex with the pair. The offender handed the girl the money.

Court documents stated the girl also had sex with other men on separate occasions.

She ended her relationship with the offender around mid-2025 and blocked him from contacting her.

In July 2025, he waited for the girl at her void deck and punched her as she stepped out of a lift.

A woman who was walking past intervened, but the man assaulted the victim again after the woman left the scene.

To placate him, the victim said she would unblock him.

The girl told her mother about what happened and the man was arrested on July 3, 2025.

Court documents did not disclose if the other men have been charged or dealt with.

On the offender, the DPPs said in their sentencing submissions that, given his criminal history and his current spate of offences, ordinary imprisonment would not deter him.

They said: “Each time he has returned to the community, he has preyed on vulnerable girls, and his present offences represent an escalation rather than an abatement of that danger.”

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