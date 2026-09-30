She pleaded not guilty to three charges of physical sexual assault.

Religious teacher accused of kissing, hugging 16-year-old male student and making him touch her chest

A 48-year-old religious teacher in Malaysia has been accused of kissing and hugging a 16-year-old male student for sexual purposes, and making him touch her chest.

Haslina Abu Bakar pleaded not guilty to three charges of physical sexual assault at the Ipoh Sessions Court on Sept 28, reported Bernama.

According to the charges, Haslina allegedly kissed the boy on the mouth in November 2024.

A month later, she allegedly hugged him for sexual purposes.

She is also accused of making the teenager touch her chest in November 2024.

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According to Malay Mail, the alleged incidents took place at about 3.30pm in the Islamic Education room of a national secondary school in Kinta.

Teacher faces up to 20 years’ jail for sexual assault

The three charges were brought under Sections 14(a) and 14(b) of Malaysia’s Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

PHOTO: BERNAMA

If convicted, Haslina faces up to 20 years’ jail and caning.

The prosecution did not offer bail, citing the seriousness of the case and the fact that Haslina had been the boy’s teacher.

According to WeirdKaya, the court was also told that the student no longer attends the same school.

“She is now working at another school far away from the victim, has a good service record as a teacher, is a permanent employee, and has no previous criminal record,” said her lawyer Amira Sofea An-Nur Ahmad.

Amira Sofea sought minimal bail, saying Haslina has six children aged between eight and 22, suffers from high cholesterol and migraines, and is her family’s main source of income.

The defence also said her husband has health problems.

The court granted her bail of RM10,000 (S$3,100) with one surety.

The case is scheduled to return to court on Oct 28 for mention and submission of documents.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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