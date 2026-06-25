‘Read dammit!!!!’: No-nonsense rules plastered across gate at Shopee collection point

Photos showing a Shopee residential collection point covered with notices listing no-nonsense rules have surfaced online, with a prominent signboard reading: “READ DAMMIT!!!!”

In a June 22 post on the asksg subreddit, user Penguinswilleatyou uploaded two photos with the caption, “Shopee Collection Point horror stories (not a rant!)”.

The home in question has an orange sign on its door indicating that it is a Shopee Collection Point. The initiative allows users to collect parcels at their convenience from selected stores or residential points.

‘READ DAMMIT!!!!’

In the thread, Penguinswilleatyou described having “the most interesting experience” at the collection point, claiming they encountered the “grumpiest person ever”, who even cursed at them as they left.

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The user said the incident was so shocking that it became amusing rather than offensive. “I guess we should have expected it based off the signboards on her door,” they wrote.

One photo showed the collection point’s gate, featuring a prominent signboard that read: “READ DAMMIT!!!!”, with an arrow pointing to a red signboard on the right.

The red board displayed several rules spelt out in capital letters: “DO NOT KNOCK ON DOOR, GATE AND WINDOW”, “PLEASE KINDLY WAIT FOR ASSISTANCE (I STILL NEED TO WALK TO THE DOOR)”, and more.

Strips of tape printed with additional rules were also plastered across the metal gate.

Another photo shared on the thread showed more signboards and notices affixed to the adjacent wall.

One read: “If you can’t be bothered to read, then I won’t be bothered to open my door. Ignorants deserve to be ignored. You’ve been warned.”

Clarifying that the thread was meant to be a light-hearted one, the Redditor urged others to avoid doxing the collection point and its owner, should they know its location.

“In the interest of fun, what are some of your horror stories?” they asked.

Stomp has reached out to the Penguinswilleatyou, Shopee, and SPX Express for comment.

Netizens divided

The thread has since garnered over 700 upvotes and 225 comments.

Comments on the post reflected a range of views, with some netizens saying such individuals should not be running collection points, while others defended the owner.

“I will never choose someone’s residence for collection,” a commenter wrote, recounting a similar unpleasant experience.

Others noted that they would usually choose to collect their parcels at Pick Lockers — a network of smart parcel collection and return stations in Singapore — instead.

Another user said that the home owner should stop running a collection point if they get so “pissed off by so many things”.

Other commenters took a more balanced view, with one saying that the collection point near their home is run by a “lovely lady”. “I think it really depends on who, shouldn’t just slam all residence collection points based on a few idiots,” they wrote.

“Lol they are probably jaded from ridiculous people that keep pressing the bell non stop,” another comment read.

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