The former flight attendant made an appearance on a 96.3 Hao FM radio show. PHOTOS: 96.3 HAO FM/FACEBOOK

Raybe Oh calls for public understanding as she makes getai comeback on Feb 27 and 28

Getai performer Raybe Oh is hoping for understanding ahead of her return to the stage on Feb 27 and 28, five years after a Tanjong Pagar car crash left her with severe burns in 2021.

The former flight attendant sustained burns to 80 per cent of her body after dashing into a burning car in an attempt to save her fiancé, Jonathan Long Junwei. The attempt, however, was futile.

On Feb 23, Ms Oh made headlines when she announced that she would be returning to the stage after five years.

According to a Feb 25 report by Shin Min Daily News, Ms Oh said she was surprised by the overwhelming support after the news broke.

"It's been five years. I didn't expect so many people to still be following my situation. Several media outlets have reached out, and I'll be appearing on 96.3 Hao FM tomorrow," she said, adding that she had kept in touch with 96.3 Hao FM DJ Hao Hao.

"Even before he became a radio DJ, he would check in on me from time to time," Ms Oh recalled.

However, Ms Oh admits to feeling apprehensive about the attention: "When things reach an extreme, they can backfire and trigger negative reactions."

She also expressed concern for the families of the crash victims, stressing that the comeback was her decision and hope the public would focus on her courage instead of reopening old wounds.

Getai stage will 'welcome her back anytime': Organiser

Getai organiser Aaron Tan, founder of Lex(S) Entertainment Productions, said: "I've always told her that the getai stage will welcome her back anytime."

Ms Oh added that four to five getai organisers had reached out to her, and that she has confirmed two performances before deciding on future plans.

Apart from her comeback show on Feb 27 at Zhenghua Community Club, she has also accepted Mr Tan's invitation to perform the following day at the company's Chinese New Year celebration.

Mr Tan told Shin Min that he has kept in touch with Ms Oh over the years.

"She was worried about embarrassing herself on my stage, as my getai shows tend to be larger-scale productions, so she felt more pressure. That's why I waited until after her comeback before inviting her," he explained.

"Now that she has stepped forward, we will definitely support her. Her final performance before the accident was on my live-streamed getai show."

