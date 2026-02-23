Woman severely burnt while rescuing fiancé in 2021 Tanjong Pagar crash returns to stage: 'I'm ready'

Raybe Oh, 35, who sustained burns to 80% of her body after tried to rescue her fiance from a burning car in the 2021 Tanjong Pagar crash, will be making her return as a... PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, RAYBE OH

Raybe Oh, a getai performer and former flight attendant who suffered severe burns while trying to rescue her fiancé in the 2021 Tanjong Pagar car crash, is set to return to the stage after five years.

In the early hours of Feb 13, 2021, five men aged between 26 and 29 were killed when their white BMW skidded, slammed into a shophouse at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road and burst into flames. The driver was Ms Oh's fiancé, Jonathan Long Junwei, 29.

Ms Oh dashed into the burning wreckage in an attempt to save him. Footage showed her emerging from the attempt, covered in flames. She sustained burns to 80 per cent of her body and was hospitalised for four months. At one point, she required a breathing tube.

Now 32, Ms Oh will perform at a getai event at the community space beside Greenridge Shopping Centre on the evening of Feb 27. Organised by Zhenghua Community Club, she will appear as a special guest performer.

Born in Malaysia, Ms Oh began singing at getai shows at 16 while studying at a polytechnic in Singapore.

In a 2013 interview with The Straits Times, she said she took on getai performances to earn money for her school fees and ease her father's financial burden.

Injuries made singing difficult

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Ms Oh shared that she sustained injuries to her respiratory tract, requiring a breathing tube. Burns to her jaw and neck hardened her skin after healing, making it harder to sing.

"At the start, I couldn't even hit the most basic notes without my voice breaking, and my breath control was poor. But after years of practice, I can sing well now, just that high notes are still challenging," she said.

She said getai organisers had not approached her in recent years. However, her close friend, Qian Wei Jie (transliteration), 26, encouraged her, telling her he would wait for her to return.

Mr Qian is the organiser of the upcoming getai event and the son of veteran getai host and performer Jacky Chin.

Although she initially felt she had not regained the standard she expected of herself, Ms Oh did not give up.

She focused on rebuilding both her emotional strength and physical stamina, running three times a week to improve her lung capacity and even practising singing in the shower.

Last November, she reached out to Mr Qian to express her desire to sing again, though she did not expect to do so during the festive season.

While she admitted to feeling a little nervous about performing before a large crowd again, she said the steady stream of encouraging messages she continues to receive has moved her.

Asked whether she would perform during the Hungry Ghost Festival this year, Ms Oh smiled and replied in Mandarin: "Getai organisers, please find me. I'm ready."

'She has moved on'

Mr Qian told Shin Min he has known Ms Oh since young, as he worked on getai events with his father. However, they only grew closer in the past two years.

"Previously, I asked Raybe if she was planning to return, but she said she wasn't ready. I told her to let me know whenever she is," he said.

When she finally approached him about performing, Mr Qian said he felt both excited and touched, which motivated him to put together a strong show. The band Venus will provide musical accompaniment.

"All these years, I've seen her change a lot. For her to have the courage to step forward this time, I believe she has truly moved on," he said.

Still close to fiancé's parents

Ms Oh said she has remained close to Mr Long's parents since the accident. They often travel together, and they treat her as their own daughter. Past reports said Ms Oh and Mr Long had been together for many years and were planning to marry soon and buy a home.

"His parents are also my family and I spend about one to two nights with them every week now. I celebrated Chinese New Year with them. They treat me very well," she said.

In the interview, Ms Oh spoke candidly about still struggling with feelings of insecurity. As for finding new love, she said she is taking a "let nature take its course" approach. "I need to love myself first before I can love someone else," she said.

Serving as a guide in a burn support group

Ms Oh continues to go for scar treatment every six weeks, including steroid injections and laser therapy to soften hardened scar tissue.

Her injuries resulted in hypertrophic scarring, causing skin tightness and restricted movement.

For her upcoming performance, she said she plans to conceal her scars as she did not want to present her "less unflattering" side to the audience. However, she stressed that the decision does not mean she has not moved on, but is simply part of preparing for the performance.

She has also joined a burn support group, where she openly shares her experience and offers emotional support to burn survivors and their families.

"If I can do it, so can you," she said.

