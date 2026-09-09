The raw food was spotted at a Sheng Siong outlet in Commonwealth.

Raw beef left on ice outside Sheng Siong outlet raises food safety concerns: ‘Straight up ambient temperature’

A photo showing packs of raw beef placed on top of crushed ice outside a Sheng Siong outlet in Commonwealth has sparked food safety concerns among netizens.

Reddit user @coolsteed shared the photo on the Singapore subreddit on Sept 5, showing the storefront of the Sheng Siong outlet located at 88 Tanglin Halt Road, near Commonwealth MRT station.

About 26 packs of raw beef were sitting in a tub of crushed ice, as the Reddit user explained that they encountered the sight at around 2pm on a Saturday.

“I touched quite a few of the packets, and they were straight up ambient temperature — I don’t know how long they’ve been there for,” the user recounted in the caption.

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Netizens raise food safety concerns

The post, which garnered over 650 upvotes, attracted concerned comments from netizens.

One commenter observed that the best-before date on the packages was Sept 14, while another pointed out: “No way it will last that long with the way they’re being stored.”

“In this heat and humidity? Gosh,” a user chimed in.

Another disapproved of supermarkets with “open-air freezers outdoors”, describing it as “mind-boggling”.

Several pointed out that raw prawns would often be placed on ice, raising food safety concerns with the practice.

However, one netizen said they bought similar packs of meat previously, describing it as a “good deal”.

According to an advisory by the Singapore Food Agency, raw meat should be stored in tightly wrapped plastic bags or covered containers in the refrigerator.

Stomp has reached out to coolsteed and Sheng Siong for more information.

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