Rare, venomous blue-necked keelback snake spotted at MacRitchie Reservoir

A blue-necked keelback snake at MacRitchie Reservoir on Aug 1 with what appears to be two legs of an animal sticking out of its mouth.

Ann Neo, Ian Cheng and Laura Chia

The Straits Times

August 5, 2026

A rare sighting of the venomous and poisonous blue-necked keelback snake at MacRitchie Reservoir on Aug 1 has created a stir online among nature lovers in Singapore, with the public advised to keep a safe distance from it.

In an image uploaded to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group by Facebook user Mat Chay on Aug 1, the reptile – scientifically known as Rhabdophis rhodomelas – can be seen with what appears to be two legs of an animal sticking out of its mouth.

The social media post drew comments from more than 120 Facebook accounts, with some speculating that the snake had ingested a frog and others advising people to keep a distance from the reptile.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a media reply on Aug 4 that it was aware of the sighting at MacRitchie Nature Trail, and confirmed that the snake is both poisonous and venomous.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Mr How Choon Beng, group director of wildlife management at NParks, said: “The blue-necked keelback snake can be found in mature secondary, primary, and swamp forests of the Central Nature Reserves and surrounding nature parks.”

Dr Alex Figueroa from the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature Secretariat at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, NUS, said the animal is usually found close to forest streams and mostly feeds on frogs.

“The species is known to be venomous, so any handling should be left to experts,” he said.

The reptile, which measures about 75cm from nose to tail in adulthood, is considered locally vulnerable. It can be identified by its orange-brown body, bluish neck and a distinctive dark patch on its neck that narrows into a stripe along its spine.

“For safety, it is encouraged that the public leaves all snakes alone,” said Dr Figueroa. “Moreover, snakes that are seen feeding should be left alone because there is a high chance that they will either abandon their meal or regurgitate their meal in order to escape.”

A handful of such sightings have been reported by the public in recent years. The snake, which is also native to southern Thailand, Malaysia and parts of Indonesia, was recently spotted in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve in February.

The public is advised to take these precautions if they encounter a snake:

Keep a safe distance.

Stay calm and back away slowly, to give the snake space to retreat.

Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake as it may attack in self-defence.

Any pets within the area should be kept on a tight leash, as they might approach and alarm the snake.

Leave the snake alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat.

For any wildlife-related issues or assistance, the public can call NParks’ Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics snake

wildlife

MacRitchie Reservoir

animals

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.