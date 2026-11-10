The commuter films rainwater splashing in through the rear door and flooding the floor.

Rainwater splashes into bus amid downpour on Nov 9, commuter compares it to ‘Jurassic Park River Adventure’ ride

Rainwater splashed into a bus amid a downpour on Nov 9, soaking the floor and leaving some commuters drenched.

Footage of the incident was shared on Xiaohongshu on Nov 9 by user 红咖啡喵, who compared the experience to a “Jurassic Park River Adventure”.

‘We got absolutely soaked’

Seated at the back of the bus, the commuter films rainwater splashing in through the rear door and flooding the floor.

Although no commuters were standing near the rear door at the time, those seated in the first row of the rear section were still affected by the force of the splash.

The incident occurred on bus service 197 travelling along AYE. PHOTO: 红咖啡喵/XIAOHONGSHU

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“I just wanted a quiet bus ride, but a sudden downpour turned the bus into something straight out of Jurassic Park River Adventure,” wrote the Xiaohongshu user in Chinese.

The user added that the water surged with such force that it lifted the floor panels, leaving commuters “absolutely soaked”.

She added that some passengers even had to move to the back of the bus to avoid getting wet.

“Free admission, 60% chance of getting wet, 10/10 excitement,” she wrote in jest.

Speaking to Stomp, the user, who goes by Ms Lim, said the incident occurred between 4.10pm and 4.30pm on Nov 9 while she was travelling on a Service 197 bus. The bus was travelling from the Clementi area towards National University Hospital at the time.

The 29-year-old researcher recalled that rainwater had splashed into the bus intermittently during part of the journey, flooding the area near the door and repeatedly lifting the floor panel with its force.

She added that a family seated in the front priority seats was left completely drenched and eventually moved towards the driver’s seat to avoid getting splashed.

Initially seated two rows from the rear door, the Xiaohongshu user and her boyfriend also moved to the last row after getting soaked.

Stomp has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

Netizens notes arrival of rainy season

The video has amassed more than 1,400 likes and 80 comments.

Many netizens were curious about which bus service was involved and where the incident took place.

Others noted that Singapore appears to be in the midst of the rainy season, with one user commenting: “So glad it’s my day off today.”

Another said it was fortunate that no one was standing near the door when the water splashed in.

“How did so much water get in there??” one questioned.

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