Quick-thinking 'heroes' help douse pickup truck blaze along Tanjong Katong Road

The back of a pickup truck caught fire along Tanjong Katong Road. PHOTO: KS83706/TIKTOK

Four members of the public who helped put out a fire on the back of a pickup truck along Tanjong Katong road are being hailed by netizens as "heroes".

A video of the incident was posted by TikToker @ks83706 on Dec 10, showing the back of a pickup truck engulfed in flames. Plumes of smoke billow from the fire as a man in a blue shirt attempts to remove items from the truck.

Two men then arrive with fire extinguishers, while an older man in a petrol station uniform hurries closely behind with a larger extinguisher.

The trio is joined by a fourth man, who assists in bringing the fire under control.

In the caption, the TikToker says the blaze was extinguished before fire trucks arrived. "Respect to these heroes!" he wrote.

However, in response to Stomp's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it put out the fire using a hosereel.

A spokesperson added that SCDF was alerted to a fire at the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Sandy Lane on Dec 10 at 1.30pm.

"There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation," the spokesperson said.

Netizens applaud passers-by

Netizens praised the four men for stepping up to help.

"Good job, thank you for the kampong spirit," one netizen said, while other commenters applauded their "team work and public spirit".

Several asked about the cause of the fire, while some noted that similar incidents seemed to be becoming more common.

In August, a Hyundai Avante caught fire on the PIE, and the blaze was put out by SCDF personnel.

