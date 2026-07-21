Punggol Cove Primary School launches investigation after mother alleges 9-year-old daughter was molested by schoolmate

The mother alleged that her daughter was touched inappropriately by another pupil.

Punggol Cove Primary School has launched an investigation after a mother alleged that her nine-year-old daughter was bullied and inappropriately touched by schoolmates.

The girl’s mother, who goes by Họ Nguyễn on Facebook, alleged in a post on July 16 that her daughter was repeatedly bullied by classmates and a teacher had “responded inappropriately” instead of protecting her.

“My daughter also reported that she was told that saying ‘stupid’ and ‘f**k you’ is ‘normal’,” she wrote. The mother further alleged that her daughter was “sexually molested” twice by a classmate in the school hall.

However, she felt staff members did not acknowledge the seriousness of the situation, and merely told her that teachers would change her daughter’s seat — a move she felt was inadequate.

“My daughter should not have to feel afraid at school. She deserves to be protected. I keep asking myself: who will keep my child safe while she is at school?” the mother asked.

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“I am not asking for special treatment. I am asking for a thorough investigation, appropriate action, and a safe learning environment for my daughter and every other child.”

In another Facebook post on July 20, the mother claimed that school staff had “blamed (her) daughter for lying”, stressing that the child had even cried and was “terrified in her sleep”.

School says investigations carried out promptly

In response to Stomp’s queries, Punggol Cove Primary School principal Teo Whye Choo said the school is aware of the parent’s concerns.

Addressing the bullying allegations, Teo acknowledged that another classmate had used “inappropriate language” on the child in October 2025, prompting the school to investigate the matter.

The pupil involved was subsequently reprimanded, and she apologised to the girl. Both girls’ families were informed of the incident and the actions taken.

On July 2, the girl informed her form teacher about an incident involving alleged improper physical contact by another pupil. Following the incident, Teo said the school interviewed both pupils separately and contacted their parents.

“Our teachers have followed up on each reported incident promptly and professionally, and have kept parents informed of the actions taken,” Teo added.

Stomp has reached out to Họ Nguyễn for more information.

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