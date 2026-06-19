A resident said the discoloured water that flowed from her taps emitted a metallic scent and appeared intermittently throughout the day.

PUB investigating after some Bedok Reservoir residents notice brown water running from taps

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

June 18, 2026

Some residents at a Bedok Reservoir HDB block were greeted by murky brown liquid when they turned on their taps a few days ago, sparking concerns over the safety of their water supply.

National water agency PUB said it was alerted to the incident at Block 611 Bedok Reservoir Road on June 16, following feedback from an affected resident.

PUB and the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, which manages the HDB district, conducted a joint inspection at the resident’s unit at 5.30pm that day.

“We performed flushing at her unit, as well as two other affected units on the same level. Checks on water samples from PUB water mains confirmed no abnormality in the water quality,” PUB said.

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The town council also flushed affected internal water service pipes, which cleared the discolouration.

PUB is working with the town council and residents to investigate the cause of the incident.

In response to queries, one of the affected residents, Nicole Phua, 31, said she noticed discoloured water flowing from her pipes on June 12, 15 and 16.

The issue appears to have been confined to her household and other units on the same floor.

Phua said the water emitted a metallic scent and appeared intermittently throughout the day. “It happened three times in a span of 48 hours.”

She unknowingly used the discoloured water to brush her teeth, and was awaiting test results of the water samples as she was unsure if it was safe for use.

“Our neighbours had to buy mineral water to do their washing and cooking,” she added.

This was not her first time encountering the issue. A few months ago, she had noticed brown water flowing from her taps but dismissed it as a one-off event related to routine water tank cleaning.

Yellowish-brown sediment left in a resident’s sink after she ran her taps for at least 30 minutes. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SL33PYDUMPLING/TIKTOK

She said she ran her taps for 30 minutes to an hour to clear the water during the recent incident, but there was sediment left behind in her sink and toilet bowl.

“The actual cause of the issue is still under investigation, but they are suspecting that it was due to sediment accumulating in the water supply,” she said. Her tap water was clear as at June 18.

Common causes of discoloured water, listed on PUB’s website, include routine cleaning of water tanks and flushing of service pipes in buildings.

Heavy draw-off from a water mains leak can also lead to the suspension of mineral sediments in water, changing its colour.

ST has contacted Aljunied-Hougang Town Council for more information.

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