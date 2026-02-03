A video of property agent Mr Rechard Tan, 41, selling a unit in Eunos with a catchy parody of a Chinese song has garnered over 200,000 views on TikTok. PHOTOS: @HEA.RSSG/TIKTOK

The property agent who turns Chinese songs into catchy parodies about units for sale

A property agent has attracted netizens' attention for his unique method of promoting his listings: spoofing Mandopop songs, complete with informative lyrics about the units for sale.

Rechard Tan, 41, has combined his passion for parodying Chinese music with selling homes. In his most recent video showcasing a four-room flat in Eunos, he highlights the unit's selling points and nearby amenities to the melody of a techno remix of Chuang Tian Ya by Situ Lanfang.

"I have a four-room flat in Euros Crescent/North-south facing is most popular, wouldn't you say?" he croons in Mandarin as he dances around the flat.

The video has gained over 206,000 views and 5,500 likes, with many comments praising Mr Tan's effort.

His music video house tours have also racked up thousands of views across the social media pages of Homely Ever After, a brand under OrangeTee AAG.

Parodying songs since 2019

Mr Tan told Stomp that he has been parodying songs for property listings since 2019. After seven years of experience, the time it takes to create a song has gone down from a few months to just days.

The backing track is selected based on the vibe he is going for. Together with his work partner Shirley Koh, Mr Tan then shapes the song angles and concepts for each video.

Seeing that the Chuang Tian Ya remix had done well in other creators' content, he decided to adopt it as a backtrack for his most recent clip on the Eunos flat. "If I can combine lyrics with property listings to enjoy what I'm doing, it's a win-win situation," said Mr Tan.

Videos cost hundreds to thousands to produce

Besides boosting Homely Ever After's reach on various platforms, the clips have also made Mr Tan a recognisable name in his field.

"When I message other property agents and they know who I am, it's easier to converse and negotiate on behalf of clients as the ice is already broken," he noted.

Though his videos do well on social media, clients who opt for a music video form only a small percentage of Homely Ever After's clientele. As producing a video can go into hundreds and even thousands of dollars, only those who "prefer a higher than usual exposure for their unit" opt for one.

'I respect your effort'

Netizens praised Mr Tan for going above and beyond to market his services, with many saying they would approach him when buying or selling property in the future.

One commenter praised Mr Tan for exceeding what property agents usually do to promote their services: "I respect your effort, unlike those who only know how to give flyers and stay idle."

Property agents were recently in the news over bait-style listings to attract buyers.

