Property agent calls out visitors entering flat undergoing renovation without permission: ‘This shouldn’t be a norm’

The first incident showed three individuals entering a flat even with two workers present.

A property agent has slammed unwanted visitors for prying inside a HDB flat in Woodlands while it was undergoing renovations, allegedly without the owner’s permission, pointing out that such behaviour “shouldn’t be a norm”.

The agent, who goes by @qidahfuad on TikTok, shared a 35-second video of the incident on Sept 3, asking in the caption if it is now the norm for people to walk uninvited into someone’s home while it was being renovated.

“Isn’t this trespassing?” she asks, adding that things could go missing and that someone might get injured in the process.

The video seemingly shows two separate incidents.

In the first, two women and a man walk in, seemingly ignoring the workers near the entrance. The man takes a photo before noticing the camera, but ignores it as one of the women strides past the two workers to continue exploring the flat.

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In the other incident, a woman takes a video of the flat before she is joined by a man.

According to qidahfuad, the workers told the individuals off, but they refused to listen. It is unclear if the unit in question belongs to her or a client.

Netizens outraged by intruders’ behaviour

The video has garnered more than 118,000 views, 2,600 reactions, and 200 comments.

Some netizens were outraged by the behaviour of the alleged intruders.

“This is so infuriating. It’s someone’s home,” said one. “This is definitely wrong,” another said.

One netizen defended the visitors.

“They just want to see your renovation work and gain some ideas for their house,” said the TikToker, but was quickly shot down.

“I bring my mother, father, cats, dogs, go your house get ideas can?” came a response.

“The property is yours, not your neighbours, even without a gate, basic respect and courtesy towards your neighbours must still be in you despite your neighbour being present during the reno or not. Want inspiration? online got a lot, if they want ideas, ask IDs, not wander into people’s homes without permission,” another said.

Several netizens pointed out that the decent thing to do was get the owner’s permission first.

“At least ask permission, la. Don’t just walk in like that,” said one.

Several netizens took the opportunity to share similar experiences.

One netizen said they were having a discussion with their interior designer when a group of people walked in uninvited.

“(They) casually said, ‘we take a look around, ah’. HELLO AUNTY, YOU THINK OUR HOUSE IS HDB SHOWROOM IS IT?! I asked them to leave immediately!” said the TikTok user.

Another said: “Came back home seeing my neighbour having a house tour with the contractor (looking) for ideas for his house.”

“Mine went in and opened the cupboard without permission, like it was a showroom,” yet another said.

One netizen was annoyed at how rude their nosy neighbours were.

“Just nice when we came to take a look at the progress, this uncle and aunty came out and looked at us like it was their unit. Caught red handed also no apology,” said the netizen.

Many netizens suggested making a police report with the video evidence.

“If this happens to me, I won’t talk much. I will call the police saying there are strangers inside my house and make a police report. I don’t care what the reason is because even if it’s under renovation it’s not for public viewing,” said one netizen.

While the reactions were mostly serious, there were light hearted suggestions, too.

“Need to add security guard,” said one.

“Should charge for entry,” another said,

Stomp has reached out to qidahfuad for more details.

In October 2025, an elderly couple allegedly entered a Built-To-Order (BTO) flat in Woodlands without permission while it was under renovation. One of the owners of the flat later claimed that some items were missing from the unit.

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