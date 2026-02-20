Private ambulance tailgates, jam breaks, and swerves across CTE: 'This isn't a video game'

A Goodwill Ambulance driver was caught driving recklessly on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Feb 19. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE

A vehicle from private ambulance service Goodwill Ambulance was caught driving recklessly on the Central Expressway (CTE) on the morning of Feb 19.

A clip uploaded to SG Road Vigilante on Feb 19 shows the ambulance speeding towards the vehicle capturing dashcam footage on the right-most lane of the expressway, its high beam lights switched on. High beam lights should only be used on roads with poor visibility or to signal danger, according to the Automobile Association of Singapore.

As the vehicle recording the footage changes to the middle lane, presumably to give way to the ambulance, the ambulance follows and a grey van swerves to the left to avoid a collision.

It then drives over to the left-most lane, now ahead of the recording vehicle. It brakes suddenly even though the road ahead is clear, then speeds off. The timestamp on the footage shows the incident occurred at around 11.46am.

Driver of ambulance bashed for erratic behaviour

Netizens were split between placing the blame on the ambulance driver and the driver who recorded the dashcam footage.

"A few minutes can save a life. A few seconds of reckless driving can ruin everything," one wrote. "This isn't a video game and there's no restart button. An ambulance driver should be skilled and careful, not careless and reckless like this."

Some also pointed fingers at the vehicle recording the dashcam footage, with a user wondering if they had provoked the ambulance driver: "How about showing the video footage before this video?"

Others took a more lighthearted approach, poking fun at the ambulance's erratic behaviour. "The ambulance rushing to hell?" one Facebook user joked.

Stomp has reached out to Goodwill Ambulance Services for comment.

