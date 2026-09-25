Prata chain Srisun Express faces charges over unpaid CPF contributions

The court gave the company four weeks to repay the remaining amount.

Rosalind Ang

The Straits Times

Sept 24, 2026

Prata chain Srisun Express Food Holding’s appeared in court on Sept 23 over outstanding Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions to its employees.

The State Courts heard that the company had about $30,000 in outstanding CPF contributions.

According to charge sheets seen by The Straits Times, Srisun Express failed to pay CPF contributions to six of its employees in January 2026.

During the Sept 23 hearing, the court gave the company four weeks to repay the remaining amount. The amount was initially due on Sept 15.

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The company representative in court said that it would pay by the deadline given.

In response to queries from ST, Srisun Express founder Jayanthi Elan Goven said the company had $23,000 left to repay.

Business has been slow for the prata chain, she added.

“We expected things to pick up after the first half of the year, but sadly, it has continued to be in a lull,” she said.

Srisun Express, which was established in 2014, has five outlets across Singapore – in Serangoon Gardens, Hougang, Bishan, Tampines and Bukit Batok.

The restaurants, which are open 24 hours a day, offer halal-certified Indian Muslim dishes, such as golden tissue prata, murtabak, mee goreng and butter chicken.

“We are trying to manage the situation. Unfortunately, it has come to this,” said Jayanthi, adding that it was still business as usual at the outlets.

Filings from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority show that Srisun Express has a paid-up capital of $100,000 with a sole shareholder. Recent financial statements were unavailable.

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