Prank caller charged for throwing eggs at police cars previously jailed for extorting men he met on Grindr

A 28-year-old man was charged in court on March 25 for vandalising police vehicles after making prank calls to the police hotline.

It was not Singaporean Davin Lian Ke Xiang’s first time in court. In October 2025, he was charged for criminal intimidation and trespassing after allegedly threatening another man with a pair of scissors.

Earlier, in September 2023, Lian was sentenced to jail and caning after extorting $800 from two men he met on the Grindr dating app.

In the latest case, the police said they received at least 18 prank calls reporting criminal activities which turned out to be false between February 3 and March 22.

Lian had allegedly obtained a mobile line by fraudulently using an identity card that was reported lost, and used the line to make the prank calls.

When police officers responded to these incidents on March 15, 21 and 22, eggs were thrown at the police cars after responding officers alighted to check for criminal activities.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified Lian and arrested him on March 23.

The offence of vandalism offence carries a fine of up to $2,000, imprisonment for a term up to three years and between three to eight strokes of the cane.

In 2023, Lian was sentenced to three years and six months’ jail and three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to two counts of extortion and one count of assaulting a police officer.

The offences were committed in 2022.

After having consensual sex with a man he met on Grindr, Lian told the man that he had recorded a video of them having sex. He then extorted $700 from the man after threatening to disseminate the clip on social media.

Lian made the second victim give him $100 after threatening to make a police report that the victim had forced Lian to perform sexual acts on the victim.

When the police went to Lian’s home to arrest him, he resisted and bit a policeman’s right leg.

In 2018, when he was 20 years old, Lian was sentenced to reformative training for abandoning his dog. He also made prank calls to the police hotline and threw eggs at a police vehicle, both acts he would be accused of again eight years later.

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