Porridge shop owner charged over tax evasion, laundering of assets including Lamborghini, $2.4m cash

Buntono, 49, who goes by only one name, was also charged with dealing with the benefits of his alleged criminal conduct.

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

July 3, 2026

The owner of Eminent Frog Porridge, a popular eatery in Geylang, has been charged with evasion of taxes amounting to nearly $3.8 million.

Buntono, 49, who goes by only one name, was on July 3 also charged with dealing with the benefits of his alleged criminal conduct.

The cash and assets allegedly laundered include more than $2.4 million in cash, a landed property in Brockhampton Drive in Serangoon Gardens, and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Court documents did not disclose the values of the house and the car.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The court handed down 30 charges in total, comprising three counts of money laundering and 27 counts of tax-related offences.

Buntono, a Singaporean, had allegedly understated his trade income for assessment years 2016 to 2024, resulting in close to $2 million of income tax being undercharged.

He is said to have separately perpetuated fraud by deliberately concealing the liability of his businesses to be registered for Goods & Services Tax (GST), which resulted in an undercharging of about $1.8 million in GST.

In a joint statement, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Police Force said that the two agencies had launched a joint probe into the case.

Failure to register for GST is an offence and businesses may face penalties of 10 per cent of GST and fines of up to $10,000, said the agencies.

For each count of money laundering, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Buntono’s case will be mentioned again in court in August.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.