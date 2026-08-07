Popular Bookstore closing Jurong Point and VivoCity outlets, reopening in Hougang Mall

Moving-out sales will be held at the VivoCity branch until Aug 16, and at the Jurong Point outlet from Aug 14 to Sept 13.

Ann Neo and Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Aug 6, 2026

Shoppers, take note: Two Popular Bookstore outlets are set to close in August and September, while another branch will be making its return.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the bookstore chain on Aug 6 said its outlets at VivoCity and Jurong Point will be closed owing to the shopping malls’ retail plans.

The VivoCity branch, which opened in 2018, will close after Aug 16, with a moving-out sale held until then.

The Jurong Point branch, which has been around for more than three decades since 1995, will cease operations after Sept 13, with a moving-out sale held from Aug 14 till then.

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The bookstore chain will open a new store in Hougang Mall on Sept 4, after its previous outlet there was closed in January amid major renovations at the heartland mall. The mall’s revamp is set to be completed in September.

When ST visited the Popular outlet at Jurong Point on the afternoon of Aug 6, an array of items – ranging from stationery to trinkets – were seen on clearance.

“We would like to reassure our customers that we have no plans for any further store closures,” Popular said, adding that customers who are affected by the upcoming closures can continue shopping at nearby outlets.

VivoCity patrons can visit the nearest Popular store at Tiong Bahru Plaza, while the nearest outlets to Jurong Point customers are at Westgate, West Mall or The Clementi Mall.

An array of items on clearance at Popular Bookstore’s Jurong Point outlet on Aug 6. PHOTO: ST READER

Popular will have a total of 26 stores across the island with its reopening at Hougang Mall.

Other Popular outlets that have closed in recent years include the Marine Parade branch in 2023 and Thomson Plaza branch in 2019.

“Popular Bookstore remains committed to serving our local communities, and we are continuously identifying strategic new locations,” the company said.

It added that it will continue to host various roadshows in shopping malls islandwide to remain accessible to consumers.

The home-grown bookstore started out as a book distributor before evolving into a one-stop shop that also sells stationery, gadgets, tech merchandise and even tidbits, alongside books. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

The home-grown bookstore’s story started in 1924 when its late founder Chou Sing Chu started Cheng Hing Company, which distributed Chinese storybooks and other things. It has since evolved into a one-stop shop that also sells stationery, gadgets, tech merchandise and even tidbits, alongside books.

ST has contacted VivoCity and Jurong Point for more information.

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