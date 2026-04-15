Police warn of harassment involving digitally altered images showing victims in sex acts sent to their work emails

The police have issued an advisory warning the public about harassment emails involving digitally modified images.

Since March 2026, at least three such cases have been reported.

In these cases, victims would receive emails at their work email addresses containing images of them that had been digitally altered to show them appearing to engage in sexual acts.

The senders would threaten to upload the images online and send them to the victims’ workplaces if they did not respond.

The police said in a news release that the victims’ information, such as photographs and email addresses, was likely obtained from publicly available online sources.

Members of the public are advised to remain calm if they receive a manipulated photo, video or screenshot.

Do not initiate contact, make money or cryptocurrency transfers.

Victims are encouraged to report the matter to the police immediately and provide a copy of the email.

Those with information related to such cases can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

For urgent police assistance, call ‘999’.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics harassment

Deepfake