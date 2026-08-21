A 27-year-old man has been charged with allegedly trafficking etomidate vaporiser pods.

Police search Marsiling rental unit for unlicensed moneylending — but find over 300 vape items

A 27-year-old man has been charged with allegedly trafficking etomidate vaporiser pods after more than 300 vapes and related items were uncovered during a police operation.

Chan Zhi Hao Felix was arrested at his rental unit in Marsiling on Aug 12 during an operation targeting members of an unlicensed moneylending syndicate.

While searching the unit, police officers discovered more than 300 vaporisers and related components and alerted the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), which took over the seized items.

Photos released by HSA show dozens of brightly coloured vaporisers in their packaging, as well as rows of pods laid out on a table.

Photos show rows of vape pods laid out on a table. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

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HSA subsequently confirmed that 56 vaporisers, 247 vaporiser pods and one vaporiser battery were seized.

Man arrested and tested positive for etomidate in vape pods

According to HSA, Chan tested positive for etomidate in an instant urine test and admitted to vaping the substance the night before his arrest.

He was remanded for a week.

Laboratory tests later confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.

HSA said some of the vaporisers and pods were for Chan’s personal consumption, while the majority were allegedly intended for supply.

Investigations are ongoing.

Chan was charged in court on Aug 20 under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, HSA said in a statement on Aug 21.

The case has been adjourned to Oct 1.

Traffickers face jail and caning

HSA said it takes a serious view of vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, etomidate and its analogues are listed as Specified Psychoactive Substances.

Those convicted of importing them face between three and 20 years’ jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while those convicted of supplying them face between two and 10 years’ jail and two to five strokes of the cane.

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