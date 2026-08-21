Police reports filed after boys seen forcing open lift doors, entering lift shafts

Videos circulating online show some boys climbing into lift shafts in two separate incidents.

Clay Lim

The Straits Times

Aug 20, 2026

Police reports have been filed after groups of boys are seen in two videos circulating on social media forcing open lift doors and entering the lift shafts.

In a video posted on TikTok on Aug 16, a boy wearing a black shirt can be seen standing on a stool at a lift lobby and performing a twisting motion near the top of one of the lift doors.

A boy wearing a blue shirt then walks into the frame and pulls the lift doors open, exposing the top of the lift cabin.

Both boys step inside the lift shaft and on top of the lift cabin, with the boy wearing the blue shirt gesturing to the person filming the incident to walk closer to them.

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They then step back out of the lift shaft and the boy in the blue shirt closes the lift doors.

The accompanying caption said the lift was in Woodlands and closed for maintenance.

In a media reply, the police said a report was lodged and they are looking into the matter.

In a separate video on TikTok, posted on Aug 17 by the same account, a person is seen apparently filming himself standing on top of a lift cabin. The lift then moves upwards and stops, with the video showing that the lift cabin was near the top of the lift shaft.

The video then tilts downwards, showing one person apparently pulling open the lift doors and peering inside momentarily.

The lift cabin then moves downwards after the lift doors are closed and then stops. The person filming the video exits the lift shaft with two boys standing right outside the doors, one dressed in black, and the other in green.

The accompanying caption also said the act was filmed in Woodlands.

In a media reply, the police said a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has learnt that the two videos depict separate incidents, but it is not known if the same group of boys were involved in both incidents, and when both incidents happened.

In an earlier media reply, the Sembawang Town Council said at least one of the incidents took place at Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42, and that it has reported the matter to the police.

“The matter is currently under police investigation. As investigations are ongoing, the town council is unable to comment further at this time. We take the safety of residents seriously and will continue to cooperate with the police in their investigations,” it added.

ST has contacted the town council for more information.

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