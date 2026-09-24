Police raid Taipei sex den, catch 2 customers in the act and detain 17 Thai women

Police raided a suspected illegal sex operation in Taipei, catching two male customers in the act and detaining 18 foreign women, including 17 from Thailand.

The Sept 17 operation in the city’s Wanhua district also led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man who allegedly ran the business and had installed surveillance cameras to keep an eye out for police.

Of the 17 Thai women detained, 10 had overstayed their visas, reported Taiwanese media outlets UDN and TVBS on Sept 18.

How police uncovered the Taipei sex den

The alleged operator, identified only by his surname Zhang, had previously been caught running a similar business, according to police.

This time, he reportedly changed his tactics to avoid detection.

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Instead of advertising online or having women approach customers along busy streets, he allegedly instructed them to solicit men in the quieter alleys around Xichang Street before taking them to nearby rooms.

He also installed CCTV cameras around the premises to monitor people entering and leaving, allowing him to watch for approaching officers.

However, the steady stream of men visiting the area attracted complaints from residents, prompting police to investigate.

Police catch two customers during raid

After gathering evidence, officers from Wanhua Police Precinct and Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency carried out a joint raid at about 4pm on Sept 17.

They detained 21 people, comprising Zhang, 17 Thai women, one Vietnamese woman and two male customers.

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The two customers were reportedly caught engaging in sexual activities when officers entered the premises.

Police also seized CCTV equipment and other evidence.

According to TVBS, all 18 women had entered Taiwan on tourist visas. The operation reportedly charged customers NT$1,500 (about S$60) for a 15-minute session.

Ten of the Thai women had overstayed their permitted period in Taiwan.

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Zhang was referred to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of offences against public morals.

The 18 women and two customers were dealt with under Taiwan’s Social Order Maintenance Act, while the immigration authorities will handle the visa violations.

Police said they would continue cracking down on illegal sex businesses and urged residents to report suspicious activity.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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