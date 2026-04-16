Police looking for man to assist with investigations into shop theft at Waterway Point’s The Wallet Shop

The police are looking for a man to assist with investigations into a case of shop theft reported at The Wallet Shop at Waterway Point in Punggol.

Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre posted a photo of the man on Facebook on April 14, showing him in a black cap, spectacles, a black t-shirt and camo-print pants. He is also holding a yellow plastic bag.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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