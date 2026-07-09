The police are looking for a man to assist with investigations into a case of theft of bicycle at New Punggol Road on May 29.

Police looking for man to assist with investigations into bicycle theft at Punggol

The police are looking for a man to assist with investigations into a case of bicycle theft at New Punggol Road on May 29.

A photo released by Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre﻿ on July 8 shows the bespectacled man wearing a cap, a red T-shirt and black shorts. He is pictured riding a personal mobility device near some parked bicycles.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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