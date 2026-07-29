Police investigate viral video allegedly showing couple engaging in sex act at Philippines public park

Police in the Philippines are investigating a viral video that allegedly shows a young couple engaging in an obscene act at a popular riverside esplanade in Iloilo City.

According to Philippine news outlet Daily Guardian, the incident allegedly occurred at the Iloilo River Esplanade in Barangay Progreso, Lapuz district.

Initial reports indicate the video appears to show a man and a woman, reportedly wearing school uniforms, engaging in an indecent act in the public recreational area.

Police verifying identities, possible offences

Iloilo City police chief Wilbert Parilla has directed officers to verify the authenticity of the video, identify the individuals involved and determine whether any laws or local ordinances were breached, reported Daily Guardian.

Investigators have also been told to coordinate with the relevant government agencies, particularly if the individuals are found to be minors.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

One of the individuals in the video had reportedly been identified as of July 28.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas-Chu said that once the identities are confirmed, the police’s Women and Children Protection Desk and the City Social Welfare and Development Office will provide the appropriate interventions in accordance with existing laws and child protection protocols.

Authorities have not announced whether any specific laws have been violated.

Public urged not to circulate video

The ICPO had appealed to the public to stop sharing, reposting or circulating the video, warning that doing so could further compromise the privacy, dignity and welfare of those involved, especially if they are minors, reported the Inquirer.

Mayor Treñas-Chu echoed the appeal.

“I appeal to the public to please stop sharing and spreading the video. Let us not further circulate content that is inappropriate and potentially harmful,” she said.

Police also reminded parents and guardians to supervise their children, promote responsible social media use and reinforce the importance of making responsible decisions.

“Choices have consequences,” Parilla said. “We remind everyone, especially the youth, that every action — whether done in private or in public — may affect their future.”

He added that public spaces such as parks and esplanades are intended for recreation, exercise, and community activity.

“Everyone is encouraged to observe proper conduct, respect public decency, and contribute to maintaining a safe, orderly, and responsible community.”

He also urged the public to allow the authorities to investigate the matter while respecting the rights and dignity of those involved.

Security measures being reviewed

Following the incident, Treñas-Chu said she had ordered the section of the Esplanade where the alleged incident occurred to be cleaned.

She added that the area has yet to be formally turned over by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to the Iloilo City government.

The city is also looking at strengthening security and monitoring measures, including installing CCTV cameras and deploying Green Guards.

The Iloilo River Esplanade is a 9.29km-long riverside promenade and linear park along the Iloilo River.

According to Daily Guardian, it is one of Iloilo City’s most popular public spaces and has been the focus of joint maintenance and security efforts by the city government and national agencies.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.