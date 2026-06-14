Two elderly residents living alone were found dead in separate HDB flats in Bedok and Ang Mo Kio on June 13.

Police find 2 elderly residents dead in separate HDB flats on June 13, both stayed alone

Police found two seniors dead in their own homes on June 13, after neighbours detected foul odours from their respective HDB flats in Ang Mo Kio and Bedok.

The first case was reported at Block 554 Bedok North Street 3 on June 13.

According to Shin Min Daily News, residents alerted the authorities after noticing a strong stench from a unit on the 10th floor.

A neighbour surnamed Huang (transliterated), 77, said she first detected the smell on June 11 and thought something had gone bad in her own home.

"I searched around but couldn't find anything, so I didn't think much of it," she said. She only later learnt that a neighbour living one floor below had died in his unit.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Another resident, surnamed Luo, 78, told reporters that he had spoken to the man about two weeks earlier and that he appeared to be in good spirits.

Residents said the deceased lived alone and described him as someone who kept mostly to himself. They would occasionally see him buying food or tending to plants and fish.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Block 554 Bedok North Street 3 at about 5.50pm on June 13.

“A 66-year-old man was found motionless in a residential unit and pronounced dead at scene,” the police said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Neighbours notice smell from Ang Mo Kio flat

Later that night, another elderly resident was found dead in her flat at Block 508 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.



Similar to the case in Bedok, Shin Min Daily News reported that neighbours had noticed an unpleasant smell coming from the third-floor unit.



A neighbour, identified only as Kartik, 35, said he had noticed a strange odour the previous day, but did not pay much attention to it then as he was heading out.



Another resident, 101-year-old Madam Deng, said the deceased lived alone and rarely interacted with neighbours, though she was often seen spending time downstairs by herself.

Deng added that the deceased’s elder brother is currently living in a nursing home and is unsure if he had been informed of his sister’s death.

In response to Stomp's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 508 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at about 10.20pm on June 13

.

"A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic,” the spokesperson added.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.