Police appealing for info on teen, 16, last seen around Hougang Avenue 4 in black shirt and blue pants
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 604 Hougang Avenue 4 on Oct 10 at around 11am.
Lin Yuan Sheng Javier was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue pants.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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