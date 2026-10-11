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Police appealing for info on teen, 16, last seen around Hougang Avenue 4 in black shirt and blue pants

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The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 604 Hougang Avenue 4 on Oct 10 at around 11am.

Lin Yuan Sheng Javier was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue pants.

Police appealing for info on teen, 16, last seen around Hougang Avenue 4 in black shirt and blue pants
Lin Yuan Sheng Javier was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue pants.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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