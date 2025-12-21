Police appealing for info on 2nd missing 14-year-old girl in 2 days

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Shannel Lau Jia En, 14.

She was last seen at Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View on Dec 20 at about 3pm.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

A day earlier, the police were looking 14-year-old Marissa Lai Xin Ling, last seen in Buangkok on Dec 19 at about 12.30am.

The police updated on Dec 21 that she had been found.

