Found: Police looking for teen girl, 14, last seen at Buangkok Skatepark

Update on Dec 21:

The girl has been found.

Orgina article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Marissa Lai Xin Ling, last seen on Dec 19 at about 12.30am.

She was wearing a black T-shirt and long, baggy black pants with white prints in the vicinity of Buangkok Skatepark at Block 983 Buangkok Crescent.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

