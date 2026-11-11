Police appealing for info on man, 71, last seen near Bugis MRT station on Nov 9
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 71-year-old man who was last seen in the vicinity of Bugis MRT station on Nov 9 at about 9.45am.
Lim Lai Huat was last seen wearing a short-sleeved dark blue polo tee with white stripes, black shorts and black slippers.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Have something to say? Join in!
Explore more on these topics
See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.
Loading More Stories