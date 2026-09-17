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Police appealing for info on girl, 14, last seen in Punggol on Sept 12

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The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Punggol on Sept 12 at around 11.45am.

Ms Tan Hui Ling Andrea was last seen wearing a grey top and blue shorts in the vicinity of 58 Edgedale Plains, said the police in a news release.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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