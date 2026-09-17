Ms Tan Hui Ling Andrea was last seen in the vicinity of 58 Edgedale Plains on Sept 12.

Police appealing for info on girl, 14, last seen in Punggol on Sept 12

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Punggol on Sept 12 at around 11.45am.

Ms Tan Hui Ling Andrea was last seen wearing a grey top and blue shorts in the vicinity of 58 Edgedale Plains, said the police in a news release.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.