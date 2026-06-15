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Police appealing for info on 16-year-old girl last seen at Hougang Avenue 8 on May 26

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The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8 on May 26 at about 5pm.

Ms Dory Tan Qi En was last seen in a navy T-shirt and long pants with elephant prints, said the police in a news release on June 15.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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