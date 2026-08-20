Ms Maha Lekshmi Ravikumar was last seen in the vicinity of Block 3 Lorong Napiri, wearing a white top and light blue jeans.

Police appealing for info on 15-year-old girl last seen in Hougang on May 2

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen in Hougang on May 2 at about 3.40pm.

Ms Maha Lekshmi D/O Ravikumar was last seen wearing a white top and light blue jeans in the vicinity of Block 3 Lorong Napiri, said the police in a news release on Aug 19.

Anyone with information should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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