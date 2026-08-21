Police appealing for info on 14-year-old girl last seen in Boon Lay on Aug 19
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old teenager who was last seen in Boon Lay at about 12.30pm on Aug 19.
Jasmine Tay Xin Yi was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts in the vicinity of Block 183B Boon Lay Avenue, said the police in a news release on Aug 21.
Anyone with information should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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