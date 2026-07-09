Police appealing for info on 13-year-old girl last seen near 1 Tampines Central 1
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Hailey Goh Ming Shan, who was last seen in the vicinity of 1 Tampines Central 1 on July 8 at about 6am.
She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt and black shorts, said the police in a news release on the same day.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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