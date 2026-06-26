Police appealing for info on 12-year-old girl last seen at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 10am on June 24.

Koon Hui Lin was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants, the police said in a news release on June 25.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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