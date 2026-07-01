Muhammad Aydrian Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin (left) and Muhammad Ayden Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin were last seen in the vicinity of Block 492E Tampines Street 45.

Police appeal for info on missing brothers, aged 12 and 13, last seen at Tampines Street 45 on June 29

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of two boys, aged 12 and 13, who were last seen in the vicinity of Block 492E Tampines Street 45 at about 7pm on June 29.

Stomp understands that 12-year-old Muhammad Aydrian Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin and 13-year-old Muhammad Ayden Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin are brothers.

Aydrian was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, while Ayden was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, the police said in a statement on July 1.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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