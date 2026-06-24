Two elderly women were filmed exchanging blows at a coffee shop.

‘PMA vs walking stick’: 2 elderly women exchange blows at coffee shop in S’pore

Two elderly women, one using a personal mobility aid and the other a walking stick, were filmed exchanging blows at a coffee shop in Singapore.

Videos uploaded to Facebook by user Ellen Teo on June 24 showed the pair arguing before the altercation escalated into a brawl.

Elderly women exchange blows in coffee shop

In the first video, an elderly woman in a pink shirt, seated on a PMA, raises her voice and points towards the ceiling while saying “CCTV” to another elderly woman dressed in blue.

The altercation escalates when the woman in blue lifts her walking stick and shoves it toward the other woman’s midsection.

The woman in pink then gets off her PMA and attempts to snatch the walking stick from the other woman while delivering a punch to her jaw.

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Both women fall to the ground shortly after but continue tugging at each other. A woman in purple then rushes to the scene and attempts to help the woman in pink.

In another video, a man is seen stepping in to separate the two elderly women and appearing to urge them to stop fighting.

Despite attempts to intervene, the pair remain locked in a scuffle.

It is unclear when the altercation occurred or where the coffee shop is located, though a CDC voucher sign can be seen in the background.

Stomp has reached out to Ellen Teo for comment.

‘PMA vs walking stick’: netizen quip

The post quickly amassed over 150 likes and over 50 comments, leaving netizens both amused and concerned.

A commenter noted that it was fortunate that their fall was “light”.

“PMA vs walking stick,” one quipped.

“Who wins in the end?” another user questioned.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said it received a call for assistance at Block 261 Serangoon Central on June 22 at about 7.55pm.

A 69-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while a 65-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Both women are assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

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