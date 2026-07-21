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PMA user taken to hospital unconscious after accident with Tower Transit bus in Jurong

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Clay Lim
The Straits Times
July 20, 2026

A Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) user was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after an accident involving a Tower Transit bus in Jurong on July 19.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police said on July 20 that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a 52-year-old PMA rider in Corporation Drive at about 9.45am on July 19.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the PMA rider was taken to the National University Hospital.

In a statement made through its Facebook account, public bus operator Tower Transit said that the PMA user “rode off the pavement and crashed into the side of a service 49 bus that was pulling into a bus stop along Corporation Drive”.

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The user fell of the PMA and the bus captain and a passer-by assisted him before he was taken to the hospital. No passengers on board were harmed, Tower Transit added.

According to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News an eyewitness had seen part of the PMA pinned under the bus. In a photo, the PMA’s handlebar can be seen completely snapped off.

In a short video of the aftermath of the accident that circulated online, a man with a bandaged head is seen being lifted by three paramedics onto an ambulance stretcher.

Tower Transit said that it is in touch with the PMA user’s next-of-kin to offer assistance.

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