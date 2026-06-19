PMA user stranded after man sprawled on ground blocks footpath

The PMA user was unable to move past a man sprawled across a footpath.

A man sprawled barefoot across a pedestrian walkway left a personal mobility aid (PMA) rider stranded and unable to pass, prompting amused reactions online.

A video of the incident, seemingly taken from a double-decker bus, was shared by the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on June 18, showing a man lying across a footpath with a pair of slippers placed nearby.

The PMA user attempts to manoeuvre past the man, reversing and approaching him repeatedly, but is unable to move past the obstruction.

The man remains unresponsive even as the user gestures numerous times toward him.

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“What to do?” the accompanying caption asked.

The post received over 28,000 views, as some netizens expressed amusement in the comments, while others speculated whether the man had been intoxicated.

Stricter regulations for PMAs came into effect on June 1, restricting motorised PMAs to a maximum speed of 6kmh on paths. Users must also obtain a Certificate of Medical Need through the Assessment for Mobility Scooter (AMS).

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